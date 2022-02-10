Balochistan [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): Accusing Pakistan law enforcement agencies of forcefully disappearing thousands of Baloch people, Khan of Kalat in Balochistan province has demanded the help of the United Nations to end Pakistan's Occupation.

Khan of Kalat is the title of the Brahui speaking former rulers of the Khanate of Kalat. Kalat state is now a part of Balochistan Province.

Taking to Twitter, Tarek Fatah, an author on Pakistani affairs said Khan of Kalat Mir Ahmed Khan Ahmadzai has asked UN Human Rights to hold a referendum in Pakistan-Occupied Balochistan to allow him.

"BREAKING: Khan of Kalat in #Balochistan demands UN help end Pakistan's Occupation. His Highness the Khan of Kalat, Mir Ahmed Khan Ahmadzai has asked @UNHumanRights to hold a referendum in Pakistan-Occupied Balochistan to allow him and the Baloch people freedom from Pakistan rule," Fatah tweeted while citing an official document.

According to various international organisations, Pakistan intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies are involved in the enforced disappearance of thousands of Baloch people.

Last year, Baloch political activists have raised the issue of human rights violations in Pakistan's resource-rich Balochistan by the state security agencies during the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"The depressive cases of missing persons have been going on for decades now. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has over the years condemned Pakistan state for its dark record in handling the cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan," said Waja Siddique Azad, Secretary-General of Baloch Peoples' Congress.

A UN working group made recommendations against enforced disappearances, but the Pakistani government did not live up to its constitutional and international responsibilities. (ANI)

