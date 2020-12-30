London [UK], December 30 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday lashed out at the Imran Khan government over the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, in connection with an assets beyond means case.

Slamming Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Nawaz Sharif called Asif's arrest a "joke."

"Khawaja Asif's arrest in asset beyond means is a joke and shows the desperation of the government," Nawaz Sharif was quoted as saying by Pakistani journalist Murtaza Ali Shah.

He further said that Asif's arrest will not affect the resolve of the 11 party-alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement which is demanding Imran Khan's resignation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dawn reported that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Khawaja Asif in assets beyond known sources of income case.

The PML-N leader had earlier been summoned for an inquiry but he failed to provide the required evidence, Dawn quoted Nawazish Ali, bureau's spokesperson as saying.

Asif held an iqama (work permit) from 2004 to 2008, adding that he earned a total of Rs 136 million for his services as a consultant legal adviser, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the NAB and the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had initiated action against the close confidant of former premier Nawaz Sharif on the allegation of illegally establishing a housing project in his hometown Sialkot, Dawn reported.

Citing the NAB, Dawn reported that the evidence shows Asif established the Kent Housing Society, which has been operating illegally.

The NAB in November had sought records from him regarding sources and local amount of funds invested in the project by him, his family members.

The PML-N leader had in collusion with the management of the society illegally occupied various pieces of land owned by individuals who never sold their land to the society, NAB said. (ANI)

