Kathamandu [Nepal], February 17 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced that local authorities have initiated investigation into the unfortunate incident of the death of a Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Odisha.

Issuing a press release, the Indian embassy in Kathmandu also stated that it "is deeply saddened by the tragic death of a Nepali student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Embassy extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time."

A third-year BTech student from Nepal, Prakriti Lamsal had allegedly ended her life by hanging in her hostel room following suspected strained relationship with another male student from KIIT on February 16.

Following the death, students particularly of Nepali origin took to the street demanding arrest of the boy responsible for abusing of the girl leading to her suicide. In the release, the embassy stated that communication has been established with the authorities of KIIT as well as the Odisha State Government.

"The Embassy has been informed that the local authorities have initiated an investigation into the unfortunate incident. KIIT has also issued an appeal to the Nepali students to return to the campus, resume their classes, and stay in the hostels. It has also assured that academic losses of the students will be taken care of by the Institute," the release stated.

Furthermore, the embassy emphasized that "Nepali students studying in India form an important facet of the enduring people to people links between the two countries. India will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the well-being of the Nepali students in India."

Earlier in the afternoon, more than 500 Nepali students enrolled in the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) were forced to leave the campus in Bhubaneswar. The private institution in the state of Odisha, announced sine-die for all Nepali students sending bus-loads of Nepali students at Cuttack Railway Station, 30km from the institute.

A notice issued by KIIT says, "the university is closed sine die for all the international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately today on February 17, 2025."

Students stated that they were visibly distressed and anxious as they don't have necessary tickets to return home. Some even claimed that they were preparing for examinations which are set to start from the last week of February.

Later in the evening, the institution retracted its decision and called back the students. (ANI)

