Kathmandu [Nepal], February 22 (ANI): Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister of Odisha and urged for the removal of teachers and staffs who misbehaved with Nepali students in KIIT in course of event that unfolded earlier this week.

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Deuba stated, "Today, I spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi over the phone regarding the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at KIIT University in Odisha, India, and the developments that have developed since then. I have urged him to conduct a fair investigation into Lamsal's death and take legal action against the culprits, as well as to ensure a safe environment for Nepali students studying there."

Further adding, "I urged him to take the initiative to remove the teachers and staff who misbehaved with Nepali students from the college, not temporarily, but permanently. Since the college has also formed a committee on this issue and diplomatic staff from the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi are deployed there, I also urged Chief Minister Shri Majhi to coordinate with them. He informed me that the state of Odisha has taken this incident seriously and has started work by forming a high-level investigation committee to bring Prakriti to justice and take action against the culprits."

A third-year B. Tech student from Nepal, had ended her life by hanging in her hostel room at KIIT.

Following the death, students particularly of Nepali origin took to the street demanding arrest of the boy responsible for abusing of the girl leading to her suicide.

On February 17, more than 500 Nepali students enrolled in the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) were forced to leave the campus in Bhubaneswar. Later in the evening, the institution retracted it's decision and called back the students.

On February 19, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged Nepali students to return to the KIIT campus and resume their studies.

A statement released by Odisha Chief Minister's Office stated, "Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi spoke with Nepali Counsellors Shri Sanjeeb Das Sharma and Navin Raj Adhikari, assuring them that justice will be served in the case of the deceased KIIT student, Prakriti. He also assured that peace and normalcy would be restored on the KIIT campus."

"The CM urged Nepali students to return to campus and resume their studies. A discussion was held at the State Guest House with officials from Nepal, attended by Hon'ble Ministers Shri Mukesh Mahaling and Shri Suryabanshi Suraj, along with Chief Secretary Shri Manoj Ahuja, to ensure the restoration of normalcy at KIIT. Additionally, the Foreign Minister of Nepal Arzu Rana Deuba spoke with Shri Suryabanshi Suraj over the phone regarding the matter," it added.

On Saturday's phone call as well Chief Minister Majhi assured the Nepali Foreign Minister Deuba of all necessary support to ensure safe environment for Nepali students.

"He also assured me that the Odisha government will provide all necessary support to ensure a safe environment for Nepali students studying there. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi are working with the necessary coordination in this regard, in contact with the Odisha government, university administration, and Indian security officials," Foreign Minister Deuba stated in her post on X. (ANI)

