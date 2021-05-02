Seoul [South Korea], May 2 (ANI): The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, Kim Yo-Jong on Sunday warned South Korea of "corresponding action", for failing to stop anti-Pyongyang leaflets flown by a defector group last week.

Kim Yo-jong made the remarks in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying that the South Korean government "again did not stop the reckless acts" and expressed "displeasure" over the matter, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Kim Yo-jong warned S Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets calling it an "intolerable provocation".

"'Defectors from the North' in South Korea recently scattered leaflets against the DPRK again, an intolerable provocation against it," Kim said in the statement.

"However, the South Korean authorities again did not stop the reckless acts of the 'defectors from the North,' winking at them."

"Displeasure cannot be hidden over such sordid acts... We regard the manoeuvres committed by the human wastes in the South as a serious provocation against our state and will look into corresponding action," she said. "We can no longer remain an onlooker."

She, however, did not elaborate on what the action could be, reported Yonhap News Agency. (ANI)

