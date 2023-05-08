London [UK], May 8 (ANI): After the grand coronation of King Charles III, he posed for official coronation portraits at Buckingham Palace and the picture are now out.

Photographer Hugo Burnand got behind the camera for the historic snaps.

On Monday, the Buckingham Palace released the first official portrait of King Charles.

For the solo shot, King Charles was wearing the Imperial State Crown and Robe of Estate which is made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold and was worn by King George VI in 1937, as per the official 'The Royal Family's' website. For the portrait, he sat on a throne chair.

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, London. During a special King's procession, the royal monarchs travelled in vintage carriages.

King Charles III's enthronement outfit has broken the typical royal tradition as the majesty arrived in modernised attire for the ceremony.

According to Page 6 magazine, the King decided to ditch the usual coronation outfit which consists of the silk stockings and breeches. Also, the royal monarch was earlier suspected of wearing his military uniform which didn't happen.

Charles wore a modernised outfit vintage Robe of State, a crimson Coronation Tunic and a cream silk over shirt with Royal Naval trousers as he got crowned as the 40th royal monarch.

Meanwhile, the newly crowned Queen Camilla wore an ivory gown by Bruce Oldfield featuring silver and gold embroidery depicting the national flowers of the United Kingdom. She accessorized her outfit with the iconic Coronation Necklace, which boasts a jaw-dropping 22.48-carat pendant known as the Lahore Diamond.

The Queen was crowned with the same headpiece Queen Mary used in 1911, although she added jewels from Queen Elizabeth's collection to honour her late mother-in-law. She also paid tribute to her husband's mother by wearing the same robe Elizabeth wore to her own coronation 70 years ago, as per Page Six.

The pair of Jack Russell terriers, named Beth and Bluebell, was adopted by King Charles III and Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in February 2017. After the King was crowned, Queen Camilla received her own coronation, albeit in a slightly different form.

After the service, the King and selected members of the royal family made the customary appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. A flypast of military aircraft was scaled back due to bad weather in London. (ANI)

