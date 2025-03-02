Amman [Jordan], March 2 (ANI/WAM): King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Saturday stressed the need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents.

During a phone call with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, King Abdullah stressed the importance of holding the ceasefire and stepping up international humanitarian efforts.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Cutoff of Humanitarian Parole for Immigrants From Ukraine, 6 Other Countries Challenged.

The Jordan Times reported that the King called for ending the dangerous escalation in the West Bank and working to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)