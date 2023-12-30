New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The flagship programme of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for the youth diaspora, 'Know India Programme', has completed 20 years.

Since its inception in 2003, 70 successful KIP editions were conducted, with over 2500 participants from 53 countries, the MEA said in a statement on Friday.

Muktesh Pardeshi, the MEA Secretary of Consular, Passport, and Visa Division (CPV) as well as Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA) addressed the valedictory session of the 70th edition of the Know India Programme (KIP) on Friday.

The 70th Know India Programme, held from December 11-29, welcomed 34 participants from Fiji, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Colombia.

KIP has reached a significant milestone of 20 years, making it one of the longest-running diaspora engagement programmes of the Government of India.

According to MEA, the programme was launched in 2003, with the primary objective of fostering closer connections between Indian diaspora youth and their ancestral homeland. The three-week programme provides diaspora youth exposure to India's history and cultural heritage, along with the growth and development of modern India.

In 20 years, 2513 PIO youth from 53 countries have participated in various KIP editions, with large participation from the diaspora in South Africa, Fiji, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Myanmar, Australia, Israel, France, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Reunion Island, Sri Lanka, Canada, United Kingdom, and United States of America.

The Know India Programme is open to Persons of Indian Origin (21-35 years) from all countries, with preference given to youth from Girmitiya countries.

The selected participants are provided with return air tickets (with participants bearing 10 per cent of the cost of airfare), and local hospitality, including boarding, lodging and transportation, as part of the programme.

Some of the key elements of the Programme include visits to places of historical and cultural importance; familiarisation with Yoga, Ayurveda, and classical forms of music and dance; visit to institutions of democracy and governance like the Parliament of India, the Election Commission of India, and Rashtrapati Bhawan; interaction with leading educational institutions; exposure to flagship economic and development schemes like Digital India, StartUp India, and Make in India; and visits to industrial sites and public and private firms to highlight India's strength in Manufacturing and Service sector, the MEA stated.

Meanwhile, the 71st Know India Programme will be organised from January 3-19 2024. (ANI)

