Seoul [South Korea], August 11 (ANI/Global Economic): The Korea Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA) on Wednesday said that it will hold the 5G-Advanced and 6G standardization workshop online.

As research on 6G-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies has been expanded, competition for standardization between major countries to preoccupy 6G technology is intensifying.

Through the workshop, the TTA's Mobile Communication Technical Committee (TC11) will check the status of the 6G vision being set by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and issues on 5G-Advanced standardization being carried out by the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). In addition, it also plans to discuss ways to preoccupy global 6G technology.

It will also discuss patent trends and standardization strategies with the Korean Intellectual Property Office and hold a panel discussion to find strategies for 5G-Advanced and 6G technology development and standardization.

Following the workshop, the TTA TC11 will hold a meeting to appoint the vice chairman and check the scope of work by the project group to strengthen B5G and 6G standardization activities.

The new vice chairman Kim Dae-Kyun, head of Samsung Electronics' research lab, said, "We will enhance our role so that the TTA can lead the global B5G and 6G standardization."

TTA Chairman Choi Young-hae said, "6G vision, the first step of the global standardization, will be set up by June next year. The reorganization of TTA and TC11 will be an opportunity to successfully set up the vision and lead 6G standardization." (ANI/Global Economic)

