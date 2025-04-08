Seoul [South Korea], April 8 (ANI/ WAM): The Korean government on Tuesday formally designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, Yonhap News Agency said.

The designation was made at a Cabinet meeting four days after the Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Under the Constitution, the country is required to hold a new election within 60 days after a vacancy arises in the presidency.

The government also designated 3rd June as a temporary public holiday. (ANI/ WAM)

