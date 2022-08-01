Belgrade [Serbia], August 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The authorities of self-proclaimed Kosovo announced after US Ambassador Jeffrey Hovenier's appeal that they were postponing the entry restrictions for Serbs caused alarming tensions in the region.

"The government of the Republic of Kosovo strongly condemns today's blockade of roads in northern Kosovo and local armed men's shooting at the police... Prime Minister Albin Kurti, together with President Vjosa Osmani... held meetings with American and European international representatives. The Government of Kosovo has committed itself from Monday, August 1, 2022, to postpone the implementation of the decision... until September 1, 2022, when the barricades are removed and freedom of movement is restored in northern Kosovo. We thank international partners, especially US Ambassador Jeffrey Hovenier, for their commitment and contributions," the Kosovo authorities said in a statement.

The Kosovo authorities announced on Friday that starting August 1 Serbian-issued documents would be invalid and their owners would receive temporary certificates when entering Kosovo. At the same time, Kosovo was going to start mandatory re-registration of vehicles with Serbian license plates, which would affect Serbians in the northern part of Kosovo and several other towns.

Kosovo police announced on Sunday that there had been shots in the direction of its officers amid tensions in the disputed border town of Kosovska Mitrovica. Police shut down the Jarinje and Brnjak administrative crossing points and air raid sirens were heard in the town, where both Serbs and Albanians were gathering.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrived at the General Staff headquarters on Sunday night. He said Belgrade was working on reducing tensions and that Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Milan Mojsilovic had held talks with the commander of the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission who was expected to arrive in Kosovska Mitrovica at midnight local time (22:00 GMT on Sunday). KFOR said in a statement that it was ready to intervene if stability is jeopardized in northern Kosovo. (ANI/Sputnik)

