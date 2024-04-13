Washington, DC [US], April 13 (ANI): Kristalina Georgieva was selected as the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the second term on Friday by the Executive Board of the organization.

Georgieva's five-year term would start on October 1, 2024. The Board's decision was taken by consensus.

Also Read | Baisakhi and Puthandu 2024: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Extends Vaisakhi and Tamil New Year Greetings to People, Says 'Better, Fairer, and More Inclusive Country for Everyone'.

Following a meeting yesterday, the Coordinators of the Executive Board, Afonso S. Bevilaqua and Abdullah F. BinZarah, made the following statement:

"In taking this decision, the Board commended Ms. Georgieva's strong and agile leadership during her term, navigating a series of major global shocks. Ms. Georgieva led the IMF's unprecedented response to these shocks, including the approval of more than USD 360 billion in new financing since the start of the pandemic for 97 countries, debt service relief to the Fund's poorest, most vulnerable members, and a historic Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation equivalent to USD 650 billion. Under her leadership, the Fund introduced innovative new financing facilities, including the Resilience and Sustainability Facility and the Food Shock Window. It replenished the Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust, with the capacity to mobilize concessional loans to its poorest members, and co-created the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable. It also secured a 50 percent quota increase to bolster the Fund's permanent resources and agreed to add a third Sub-Saharan African chair to the IMF Board," the press release read, following the appointment of Georgiva as IMF's managing director for the second term.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 33,686, Says Health Ministry.

"Looking ahead, the Board welcomes Ms. Georgieva's ongoing emphasis on issues of macroeconomic and financial stability, while also ensuring that the Fund continues to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of its entire membership. It recognizes her focus on strengthening the Fund's support to its members through effective policy advice, capacity development and financing. The Board looks forward to continuing to work closely with the Managing Director," it added.

Georgieva, a national of Bulgaria, has been the IMF's Managing Director since 2019. Previously she served as Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank from January 2017.

From February 1, 2019, to April 8, 2019, she was the Interim President for the World Bank Group. She previously served at the European Commission as Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Response, and as Vice President for Budget and Human Resources.

She has a Ph.D. in Economic Science and an M.A. in Political Economy and Sociology from the University of National and World Economy in Bulgaria, where she also taught from 1977 to 1991. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)