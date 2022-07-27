Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait's communication regulatory body has granted Chinese tech giant Huawei permission to offer cloud services in Kuwait, according to a press release by Huawei on Wednesday.

Rico Lin, CEO of Huawei Kuwait, said the HUAWEI CLOUD services will help propel the growth of the enterprises in Kuwait in the digital era, as the demand for digital services among Kuwait's enterprises continues to rise.

Salim Muthib Al-Ozainah, chairman and CEO of Kuwait's Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, described digitization as "integral" to "(Kuwaiti) Vision 2035 to help develop a sustainable and diversified economy."

"The launch of HUAWEI CLOUD services will help Kuwait's public and private organizations go digital while attracting new foreign investments into the country," he said.

Huawei now hosts two cloud regions in the Middle East, one in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and the other in Saudi Arabia, which aim to help local businesses and governments access more robust and secure cloud services from the Chinese tech firm. (ANI/Xinhua)

