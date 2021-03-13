Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait on Saturday reported 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 2,08,460, as per the country's health ministry.

The ministry also announced nine more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,165, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,365 to 192,782. A total of 14,513 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment.

Kuwait had imposed a partial curfew that run from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time between March 7 and April 8, as part of its efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Non-Kuwaitis are currently prevented from entering the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

