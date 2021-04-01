Kuwait City [Kuwait], April 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 232,103.

The ministry also announced five more fatalities, taking the death toll to 1,313, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,330 to 216,580. A total of 14,210 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 241 in the intensive care units.

The Kuwaiti government has shortened the curfew by one hour from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time, and allowed walk inside residential areas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ANI/Xinhua)

