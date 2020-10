Kuwait City (Kuwait), October 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait on Friday reported 729 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 114,744 and the death toll to 690 in the country, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 7,559 patients are receiving treatment, including 136 in ICU, according to the statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 649 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 106,495.

On September 14, the Kuwaiti government decided to postpone the fifth phase of a plan to return to normal until further notice. During the fifth phase, theatres and cinemas will be allowed to reopen and all social events permitted to be held.

Kuwait and China have been supporting each other and cooperating closely in combating the COVID-19.

Kuwait donated medical supplies worth 3 million U.S. dollars to China at the early stage of the COVID-19 outbreak, while China has been facilitating the procurement of medical supplies by Kuwait.

On April 27, a team of Chinese medical experts visited Kuwait to assist the Gulf country's anti-coronavirus fight, through sharing with their Kuwaiti counterparts experience and expertise in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

