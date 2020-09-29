Kuwait City [Kuwait], September 29 (ANI): Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91.

According to Sputnik, the news of Emir's demise was confirmed by the minister responsible for his affairs on Tuesday.

He became Kuwait's Emir in January 2006 after the death of Sheikh Jaber al-Sabah.

According to Al Jazeera, he went to the United States in July in order to seek medical attention after undergoing surgery. Previously, he had his appendix removed in 2002, two years after a pacemaker was fitted and in 2007, he underwent a urinary tract surgery in the US.

The Kuwait television had earlier interrupted regular programming to cut to Quaranic verses on Tuesday, a move that often signifies the death of a senior member of the Gulf Arab state's ruling family, Al Jazeera further reported. (ANI)

