Muzaffarabad [PoK], March 4 (ANI): Hundreds of beldar or traditional construction workers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who have been dismissed from their jobs by the local authorities, held a massive sit-in protest recently to express their anguish.

Hired on a meagre salary, 954 beldars were hired for forest protection and plantation by the forest department, but they have now been fired, citing no budget.

The protesters demanded re-appointment and benefits proportional to inflation, and equal to their Pakistani counterparts.

"The sad situation is that when we began our strike, we got to know there were 754 workers, but later the number had risen to 954. I appeal to the Chief Secretary that whomsoever has done this conspiracy, that officer must be investigated. If they did not have posts or money to pay us, then why did they hire all these people?" said Raja Tehseen Khan, a protester.

"It is an extremely unfair move. We appeal for their re-appointed. They were earlier being given Rs 15,000 salary. It is also unfortunate. Their salaries should be Rs 32,000 per month. The minimum wages should be Rs 25,000 as per norms of government of Pakistan and PoK", said another protester.

This is not the first time - government workers in PoK have to often hit the streets to demand even their basic rights, which they say meet a bureaucratic blockade at the behest of the political leadership of Pakistan. (ANI)

