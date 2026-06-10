World News | Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu, Vinay Kumar Appointed India's Envoys to Cote D'Ivoire, Sao Tome and Principe

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu, presently serving as Consul General of India in Atlanta, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

"Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. Lakshmanan Ramesh Babu (IFS:2005), presently Consul General of India, Atlanta has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire," a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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Vinay Kumar, currently serving as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe.

"Vinay Kumar appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe. Vinay Kumar (YOA:2009), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe," the release said.

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A MEA release said that they both are expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)