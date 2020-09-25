Kathmandu [Nepal], September 25 (ANI): At least 10 people have died in Syangja district in Nepal due to landslide after incessant rainfall.

"We have recovered ten bodies out of which nine are from the same family. One person who sustained injuries has been sent to the hospital," Chief District Officer Ganga Bahadur Chettri told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

Also Read | Vietnam Police Bust Racket Selling Recycled Condoms, Seize Around 345,000 Used Contraceptives From Warehouse.

Various parts of Nepal have witnessed extended monsoon rainfall since Monday, which is expected to continue till Saturday.

Nepal's meteorological and weather department has issued alerts for various districts about possible landslides and flash flooding due to the rainfall. (ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia Starts Public Distribution of Sputnik V.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)