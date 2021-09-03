Kathmandu [Nepal], September 3 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives while two are still missing in Western Nepal after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall swept away houses early on Friday morning in Parbat district, local Police confirmed.

Nepal has been recording a high number of casualties attributed to flooding and landslide disasters during the monsoon season annually.

The monsoon rain pattern has again been activated in the Himalayan Nation which has brought rainfall to various parts of the nation. (ANI)

