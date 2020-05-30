World News | Lanka to Impose Nation-wide Curfew on Sunday as Doctors Warn of Second Wave of Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Colombo, May 30 (PTI) Sri Lanka will impose a nation-wide curfew tomorrow, as a prominent doctors' trade union warned of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The island nation has reported a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, mainly among those who were recently repatriated from overseas.

Also Read | Maharashtra | 18 New Positive COVID-19 Cases & 1 Death Reported Today in Dharavi, Total Number of Cases Reach 1733, Death Toll Rises to 71: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

The country has recorded 1,559 infections as of Saturday with 10 deaths. Over 750 of the COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Only this week the government formally ended the lockdown imposed since March 20 by lifting daytime curfew in the capital district of Colombo.

Also Read | Nawaz Sharif Opposed Pakistan's Nuclear Tests in 1998 in Response to India's Tests, Says Pak Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

The government already declared curfew in the central hilly Nuwara Eliya district on Saturday ahead of the funeral of Sri Lankan Minister and leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) Arumugam Thondaman.

Thondaman, who represented Tamils of Indian origin, died of heart failure on May 26 in Colombo.

Tens of thousands of his supporters had gathered to pay respects to Thondaman, defying all quarantine regulations put in place to curb the pandemic.

Concerns were raised over the presence of large crowds.

In a statement on Saturday, the doctors' trade union warned that gatherings at a politician's funeral could trigger the second wave.

Thondaman's body was taken to the national parliament on Thursday for a lie-in-state and a viewing at his Ceylon Workers' Congress party head office in Colombo before it was airlifted to his home district of Nuwara Eliya.

The doctors expressed their "displeasure" over the public funeral of Thondaman at a time when health authorities had asked people to restrict funerals to the closest family. PTI CORR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)