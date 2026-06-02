World News | Lao Foreign Minister Arrives in India to Co-chair Joint Commission Meeting

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Lao PDR, Thongsavan Phomvihane, has arrived in India to co-chair the 10th India-Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA stated on Monday that the high-level visit marks a significant milestone as both nations commemorate seven decades of formal bilateral engagement.

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"A warm welcome to DPM and FM Thongsavan Phomvihane of Lao PDR on his first visit to India to co-chair the 10th India-Lao PDR Joint Commission Meeting with EAM S. Jaishankar," the MEA wrote on social media platform X.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2061497487534546961?s=20

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The ministry emphasised that the ongoing visit will provide a major boost to the existing historical ties and shared strategic objectives between the two countries.

"India and Lao PDR are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties. The visit will add momentum to the longstanding partnership between India and Lao and further deepen cooperation across areas of mutual interest," the MEA added.

The institutional dialogue mechanism resumes after a hiatus of several years, as the ninth Joint Commission Meeting on Bilateral Cooperation (JCM) between Lao and India was held on November 23, 2018, in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

The high-level interaction follows the foundational discussions held during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Prime Minister of Lao, Sonexay Siphandone, in Vientiane in October 2024.

During that meeting, Prime Minister Siphandone expressed gratitude to PM Modi for India's flood relief assistance provided to the Lao PDR in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, highlighting New Delhi's role as a reliable partner during humanitarian crises.

Furthermore, the two leaders noted that the restoration and conservation of Vat Phou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, under Indian assistance by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), imparts a special dimension to bilateral ties.

The two Prime Ministers also expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the countries in regional and multilateral fora, while PM Siphandone reaffirmed India's role on the international stage.

Following the bilateral talks, MoUs/Agreements in the fields of defence, broadcasting, Customs cooperation, and three Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation were exchanged in the presence of the two leaders.

The QIPs relate to the preservation of the heritage of Lao Ramayan, the restoration of Wat Pakea Buddhist temple with murals related to Ramayan, and support for the shadow puppetry theatre on Ramayan in Champasak province.

All three QIPs have a Government of India grant assistance of about USD 50,000 each to help preserve the shared civilisational heritage. (ANI)

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