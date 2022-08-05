Las Vegas, Aug 5 (AP) Police said they were investigating a fatal shooting on Thursday in a hotel room at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas police said on Twitter that one person was dead.

They said it was an active investigation and asked people to avoid the area. (AP)

