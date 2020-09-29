Washington [US], September 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Cindy McCain, widow of the late Senator John McCain, will join Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's transition team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

McCain, a Republican, will serve as an adviser to Biden to help him plan for a possible presidency, the report said.

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020: Five Issues on Top of Google Search Ahead of 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden Clash.

McCain is the second Republican to join the board of Biden's presidential transition team. Republican Robert McDonald, who served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs during the Obama administration, will also be an adviser on the former vice president's transition team.

The first of the three presidential debates between Trump and Biden is scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening in Cleveland, Ohio. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | FAQs on US Presidential Elections 2020: ‘How do I Register to Vote?’ And Other Trending Questions Answered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)