Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 25 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council, presented the winner's trophy to Italy's Jasmine Paolini following the title match of the women's competition at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

The prestigious event, part of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tournaments, was held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The awards ceremony took place on the iconic main court of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium, wrapping up a thrilling week of top-tier tennis action.

Paolini clinched the women's tournament trophy after a thrilling final match in front of a capacity crowd at Dubai Tennis Stadium this evening. After losing the first set, Paolini emerged victorious over qualifier Anna Kalinskaya, triumphing in a nail-biting 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 thriller.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis Federation; Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty-Free; Nasser Youssef Al Marzouqi, General Secretary of the UAE Tennis Federation; Salah Tahlak, Joint COO of Dubai Duty-Free and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships; and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Dubai Duty-Free.

The latest edition of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, a flagship international sporting showcase in Dubai, witnessed intense competition from more than 100 of the world's elite female tennis players, all vying for the singles and doubles championship titles over an exciting week of matches.

In the doubles final, Australia's Storm Hunter and the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova secured victory over the USA's Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australia's Ellen Perez on Centre Court, backed by a hugely appreciative audience offering constant encouragement. The victorious duo clinched the contest 6-4, 6-2.

"Once again, Dubai has been the stage for an exhilarating week of women's tennis, marking the 24th edition of the championship. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners, our singles champion Jasmine Paolini, and our doubles champions Storm Hunter and Katerina Siniakova, who have earned their titles through outstanding play.

This week, every competitor displayed remarkable skill and determination, engaged warmly with fans, and embodied the values cherished by our championships and the WTA.

Our thanks go out to all the players, officials, and fans for making this week yet another one for the books - onwards towards ATP week," said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty-Free.

"It's a privilege to see the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships continue to draw the world's top players. This year's event exceeded expectations, offering an incredible week, concluding with two outstanding finals, highlighted by a combination of excellent tennis, perfect weather, and enthusiastic fans. We eagerly anticipate the 25th edition in 2025, where we hope to welcome everyone back for another round of world-class tennis," said Salah Talak, Joint COO of Dubai Duty-Free. (ANI/WAM)

