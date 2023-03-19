Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): As former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan returned successfully from the Judicial Complex in Islamabad where he appeared for a hearing in the Toshakhana case, it made senior lawyers believe that he holds sway over the judiciary unlike Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, The Express Tribune reported.

Political analysts believe that the next couple of weeks will be significant to decide whether the Punjab Assembly elections will be held on time or whether something out of the box will happen to curb Imran Khan's pressure, as per The Express Tribune report.

It is being witnessed that former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has given directions to his followers to question the security establishment's authority as he blames it for his current troubles on the political front. Political analysts think that the major ruling parties are convinced that it is difficult for them to confront Imran Khan in the political field at present.

As per the news report, the ruling parties are more interested in getting him disqualified in court. However, political analysts did not see these ruling parties gain any advantage if the PTI chief is disqualified prior to the elections. A senior PTI leader is hopeful that their relationship with the establishment will improve and signs in this regard will start to appear soon.

One of the top legal minds of a ruling party said that power circles could take any step if the situation will get out of control, as per The Express Tribune report. Hence, the next two weeks will be very crucial. However, the role of the judiciary will be crucial in the current political situation.

The PTI's main goal is to linger the Toshakhana case till the general elections of the National Assembly, as per The Express Tribune report. The role of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will be crucial in this regard.

Meanwhile, powerful circles are upset over the suo motu proceedings over the holding of polls in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies within 90 days. CJP Bandial is among those judges who did not issue coercive orders against the powerful circles.The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government wants Imran Khan disqualified before the polls. As per the news report, the PTI's legal team has decided to approach the courts against the PDM leaders, who acquired gifts from the Toshakhana at lower prices, as per the news report. Senior lawyers have said that if powerful circles take any step to tackle the PTI then the role of the judiciary will be crucial. Senior lawyers are criticising the PTI chief for using party workers as protective shields in order to avoid his possible arrest, as per the news report.

Senior lawyers said that the former Pakistan PM is setting a bad precedent which might follow his rivals in case of their possible arrest. Senior lawyers belonging to major political parties think that, unlike Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan has the support of one section of the judiciary. (ANI)

