Kyiv [Ukraine], March 1 (ANI): European leaders rallied behind Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, expressing strong solidarity in the wake of his heated verbal clash with President Trump and Vice President Vance at the White House on Friday (local time).

The heated clash drew widespread international reactions, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirming their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and the fight against Russian aggression.

This shouting match was witnessed by WH officials, the media and the other Ukrainian officials.

https://x.com/karlnehammer/status/1895588376876626386

In a post on X, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer shared his thoughts on the ongoing conflict, stating that "the Ukrainian people have been courageously defending their country against the Russian aggressor for more than 3 years. I personally visited the war zone and saw for myself how big the sacrifices were."

"We all want this war to end, at last. Russia is the aggressor and therefore Europe supports Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace! #westandwithukraine," he added.

https://x.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1895587693775536397

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed his sentiments on X, emphasizing that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was illegal and unjustifiable.

"Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace," he said on X.

https://x.com/a_schallenberg/status/1895573989382300075

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also voiced his support, using the hashtag #StandWithUkraine, while Ilie Bolojan, the interim President of Romania, underlined that "Ukraine is crucial for the security of Europe."

Alexander Schallenberg, Federal Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Austria, said on X, "#StandWithUkraine."

https://x.com/Bolojan/status/1895580004177842676

Ilie Bolojan, the interim President of Romania, said --The security of Ukraine is crucial for the security of Europe. We all need to stand together to fight for our values, freedom, and peace.

https://x.com/nmusar/status/1895581833762644416

Slovenia's President, Natasa Pirc Musar, wrote on X that they stand "firm in support of Ukraine's sovereignty."

"Slovenia upholds the principles and respect of international law and international relations. What we witnessed in the Oval Office today undermines these values and the foundations of diplomacy," she said.

"We stand firmly in support of Ukraine's sovereignty. We repeat, Russia is the aggressor. It is imperative that we nurture and protect democratic ideals, ensuring they are reflected in our actions and interactions on the global stage. It is time for Europe to take the lead on the path to peace in Ukraine. With respect for international law, UN Charter, fairness and above all ... decency," she added.

Meanwhile, Trump and Zelensky were set to sign a deal that would have created a joint US-Ukraine fund investing in extracting the country's rare-earth mineral supply. Friday's meeting was supposed to ink a deal on rare earth minerals, which are used to make a variety of tech products. (ANI)

