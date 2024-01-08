Beirut [Lebanon], January 8 (ANI): In a brazen cyberattack, a Lebanese Christian hacker group has reportedly targeted Beirut airport, unleashing messages condemning perceived attempts by Iran and Hezbollah to entangle Lebanon in a conflict with Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The messages, attributed to the group 'Soldiers of God,' were showcased on screens at the airport, deviating from their typical role of displaying flight information.

Also Read | Hezbollah Commander Eliminated: Israeli Strike Kills Wissam Al-Tamil in the Latest Escalation Linked to the War in Gaza.

The messages warned Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah against pushing Lebanon into a war with Israel. The group, however, has denied any involvement in the cyber-attack on social media, reported The Jerusalem Post, citing, ABC News.

One of the messages displayed at the airport issued a stark warning to Nasrallah, stating, "You will no longer have supporters if you curse Lebanon with a war for which you will bear responsibility and consequences." The ominous message further highlighted the potential exposure of all of Lebanon, including its cities, villages, and influential figures, should hostilities escalate.

Also Read | US: Massive 10-Foot Alien Spotted at Miami Mall? Here’s What Police Has to Say on Alleged Claim in Viral Video.

The incident followed the alleged Israeli attack on a southern suburb of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, resulting in the death of an individual identified as al-Arouri. The hacker group's message included a threat of retaliation for the killing, emphasizing that the murder "will certainly not go without reaction and punishment."

Tensions in the region have been escalating, marked by Hezbollah's drone attacks into Israel's northern border communities. Recent reports indicated that Israel carried out three airstrikes in southern Lebanon, another stronghold for Hezbollah. Despite these developments, Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Hezbollah's leader, Nasrallah, previously warned of consequences for the alleged Israeli assassination of deputy Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, asserting that such actions "will not go without a response or punishment." Nasrallah emphasized the high cost of war with Hezbollah and the commitment to defending Lebanese national interests.

Amidst the geopolitical tensions, cyber warfare has become a prominent tool. Both Iran and Hezbollah, in September, targeted Israeli websites and compromised private data. Additionally, just a month ago, hackers associated with Iran and Hezbollah stole data on IDF patients from Ziv Medical Center. In a reciprocal move, Israeli hacking groups claimed responsibility for targeting Iran's oil infrastructure systems, The Jerusalem Post reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)