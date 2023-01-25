Beirut, Jan 25 (AP) Lebanon's top prosecutor on Wednesday ordered all suspects detained in the deadly 2020 port blast released, a lawyer for two detainees and judicial officials said.

The move by chief prosecutor Ghassan Oweidat is another blow to the investigation, which has stalled for years. The probe has threatened to rattle Lebanon's ruling elite, rife with corruption and mismanagement, that has helped push the country into an unprecedented economic meltdown.

The decision came after Judge Tarek Bitar on Monday resumed the investigation into the devastating port blast, following a 13-month halt over legal challenges raised by politicians accused in the probe — including the chief prosecutor.

Seventeen detainees have been held for years in pre-trial detention after the massive port blast on August 4 in 2020 hundreds of tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizers, detonated at Beirut Port, killing 218 people, injuring over 6,000 and damaging large parts of the Lebanese capital.

Lawyer Sakher El Hachem, representing two detainees, told The Associated Press that they received confirmation about the decision after inquiring to the judiciary, and that they would be released on Wednesday.

Judicial officials added that Ouweidat, who defied Bitar's decision to resume the paralyzed investigation, will press charges against him. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press.

Ouweidat did not immediately respond to calls from the AP on the matter. (AP)

