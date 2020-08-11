Beirut [Lebanon], Aug 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday announced the resignation of the government in the aftermath of the devastating August 4 Beirut port explosion.

In a televised address, Diab said endemic corruption was behind the deadly blast which devastated the Lebanese capital last week.

"One of the examples of corruption has exploded in the port of Beirut," Diab said, adding that state was incapable of taking on the confessional system because the two were deeply intertwined.

In the short address, the head of the government announced his resignation.

"In the face of this reality, we take a step backwards to stand with the people to wage the battle for change with them... I am announcing today the resignation of this government," Diab said.

The announcement comes after a number of high-profile resignations from the cabinet and parliament as citizens' anger seethed over the Beirut port explosion.

A powerful explosion ripped through the Lebanese capital last week, leveling the port and killing at least 150 people.

According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014. Lebanese citizens returned to the streets and demanding justice and the removal of the entire political class. (ANI/Sputnik)

