World News | Lebanon Integral to Ending War, Part of Understanding: Iran

Tehran [Iran], June 16 (ANI): Iran has reiterated that Lebanon remains an integral component of the understanding reached to end the ongoing conflict in the region, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei asserting that Tehran will closely monitor developments and use all available tools to ensure that commitments made by other parties are honoured.

The remarks come amid differing interpretations of the recently announced US-Iran peace agreement, with Israeli officials maintaining that Lebanon is not part of the arrangement.

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According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Baghaei, speaking at a press briefing, on Monday (local time) said that Iran's position on Lebanon has remained consistent throughout the negotiations.

"Lebanon and the end of the war in Lebanon is an integral part of the understanding of ending the war. We have shown in the past that we are determined in this regard. In this regard, we have proven in practice that we are serious," Baghaei said, according to IRIB.

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He added that Iran would remain vigilant regarding future developments linked to the agreement.

"In the future, we will definitely monitor developments closely and, wherever necessary, we will use all our tools to ensure that the obligations of the other parties are fulfilled," he said.

Baghaei also stated that further information regarding the diplomatic aspects of the agreement would soon be released.

"Details of the diplomatic aspects of the agreement will be made public soon, and the method and mechanism for signing the memorandum of understanding will be decided and officially announced today and tomorrow," he said.

The spokesperson also criticised international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing them of failing to respond adequately to Israeli and US actions during the conflict.

"The Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency failed the test of independence. They remained silent in the face of the crimes of the Zionist regime and the United States," Baghaei said, according to IRIB.

He described the recently signed memorandum of understanding as a result of Iran's resistance during the conflict.

"The signed memorandum of understanding is the product of the resistance of the Iranian people against two evil powers," he said.

Baghaei also referred to the situation in Lebanon, offering condolences and congratulations to those affected by the conflict.

"At the same time as the efforts are escalating, we have witnessed the crimes of the regime in Lebanon. We should congratulate and offer our condolences to the Lebanese people, the survivors and the families of the Lebanese martyrs," he said.

According to IRIB, Baghaei stressed that all decisions taken by Iranian authorities are guided by national interests and broader regional considerations.

"Every development is considered and decided upon with the broad interests of the Iranian people in mind," he said.

He further asserted that future generations would recognise Iran's efforts during the conflict.

"Future generations will see that the Islamic Republic of Iran and its friends did not allow the regime's wickedness to disrupt the focus on the interests of the people of Iran and Lebanon," Baghaei said.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has rejected Tehran's assertion that Lebanon was part of the agreement. Speaking to ANI, Azar said Israel had not yet reviewed the full text of the deal but maintained that Lebanon's future would be determined by its own government.

"Lebanon is not part of this agreement. The future of Lebanon has to be determined by the government of Lebanon, which is negotiating a peace deal with Israel at this point," Azar said.

The disagreement highlights one of the key issues surrounding the US-Iran peace framework announced by US President Donald Trump, who has described the agreement as a major step toward restoring peace, security and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. A formal signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding is expected later this week. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)