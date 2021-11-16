Beirut [Lebanon], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon on Tuesday registered 1,102 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of cases to 654,068, the Health Ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by eight cases to 8,596.

Lebanon has witnessed over the past few days a remarkable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, prompting the health ministry to accelerate the vaccination campaign in the country.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

