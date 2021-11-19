Beirut [Lebanon], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon on Friday registered 1,175 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 657,367, the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The death toll from the virus went up by nine cases to 8,625, and the PCR test positivity rate stood at eight per cent, the ministry said.

Also Read | South Korean Cafes, Restaurants to be Banned for Using Disposable Items.

The Lebanese authorities have been urging citizens to get vaccinated in a bid to achieve herd immunity, given that the vaccination rate in the country is only 32 per cent.

Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since February 21, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | AstraZeneca’s Antibody Shot 83% Effective at Preventing COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)