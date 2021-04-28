Beirut [Lebanon], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon registered on Tuesday 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 522,763, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 26 to 7,197.

Lebanon's Health Ministry noted that 5.9 percent of the total population have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, and 3.2 percent both shots.

Lebanon's vaccination process is expected to accelerate in June as the country is scheduled to receive vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca. (ANI/Xinhua)

