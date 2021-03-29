Beirut [Lebanon], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon registered on Monday 1,277 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 462,339, the Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 40 to 6,136.

Earlier in the day, caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said Lebanon has started using

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in 17 centers in the country, adding all vaccines proved to be safe.Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since Feb. 21, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

