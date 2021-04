Beirut [Lebanon], April 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon registered on Wednesday 1,478 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 524,241, the health ministry reported.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 27 to 7,224.

Lebanon has imposed a total nationwide lockdown from May 1 to 4 to restrict socializing activities. (ANI/Xinhua)

