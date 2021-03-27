Beirut [Lebanon], March 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon on Friday reported 49 deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 6,013, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases rose by 3,100, taking the tally of infections to 455,381.

Lebanon's Higher Defense Council decided on Friday to impose a three-day shutdown during religious holidays in the coming weeks, and extended the state of general mobilization by six months to limit the spread of COVID-19. (ANI/Xinhua)

