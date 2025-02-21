Shanghai [China], February 21 (ANI): Pratik Mathur, Consulate General of India in Shanghai, on Friday visited a prominent Buddhist temple in Shanghai, highlighting the strong cultural ties between India and China - the Jing'an Temple, inspired by the architecture of Bodh Gaya.

The legacy of Indian civilization has left an indelible mark on Shanghai, China. Located in the heart of Shanghai, the Jing'an Temple is an oasis of serenity amidst the bustling metropolis. The temple's history dates back to 247 AD and is a testament to the widespread reach of Buddhist traditions from India.

The temple's architecture, particularly the Zhengfa Jiuzhu Brahma Block, draws inspiration from India's National Emblem, the Ashoka Stambha, while the Jing'an Pagoda is modelled after the architecture of Bodh Gaya.

"Legacy of Indian Civilization in #Shanghai CG @PratikMathur1 today visited the Jing'an Temple located in the heart of Shanghai, a prominent Buddhist temple in China, and an oasis of serenity amidst the metropolitan hustle bustle," posted Consulate General of India in Shanghai on X.

The temple's Abbot, Master Ya Yun, who hails from the Shingon sect, warmly received Mathur. The Shingon sect traces its lineage to the great Buddhist masters of India, underscoring the deep cultural connections between the two nations.

"CG offered prayers to the majestic 15-ton Buddha idol cast in silver, and was warmly received by the Abbot Master Ya Yun of the temple, who hails from the Shingon sect which traces its lineage to the great Buddhist masters of India. The temple has close links with India, which is also reflected in its architecture. The Zhengfa Jiuzhu Brahma Block has its origins in India's #NationalEmblem, the Ashoka Stambha, while the Jing'an Pagoda is inspired by the architecture of Bodh Gaya," added Mathur on X.

"Dating back to 247 A.D, the temple remains an enduring symbol of the widespread reach of Buddhist traditions, and its power to bring diverse peoples together under the umbrella of our shared humanity," the post added.

This cultural exchange is not limited to the Jing'an Temple. Shanghai's rich cultural heritage has been shaped by various influences, including Haipai Culture, which combines traditional Chinese culture with Western elements.

The city's antique culture, which originated in the late Qing Dynasty, also reflects its connections with the rest of the world.

The legacy of Indian civilization in Shanghai serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring impact of cultural exchange and the importance of preserving our shared cultural heritage.

On Thursday, the Indian diplomat met, congratulated and felicitated Indian students who've recently graduated from Jiangsu Medical University.

"CG @PratikMathur1 today congratulated and felicitated Indian students who've recently graduated from Jiangsu Medical University and will soon be returning to render yeoman service to the country as young #doctors," Consulate General of India in Shanghai wrote on X. (ANI)

