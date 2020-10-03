Liverpool [UK], October 3 (ANI): Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the football club said in a statement.

"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines," the club said on late Friday.

The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but is in good health overall, the club said.

The Senegalese forward is the second player at Liverpool to test positive after new signing Thiago Alcantara.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are - and will continue to - follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time," the club said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 34.4 million people have been infected with the COVID-19 worldwide, with over 1 million deaths.

In the United Kingdom alone, 470,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded with over 42,000 fatalities. (ANI)

