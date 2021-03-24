Kathmandu [Nepal], March 24 (ANI): Local bodies of various districts in Nepal have introduced prohibitory orders alerting the public not to conduct any social functions or mass gatherings keeping in mind the possible second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu on Wednesday issued a release warning people to follow the preventive measures otherwise they would penalize them as per the law.

"Those who flout the health protocols and do not use the masks would be taken action as per the Infectious Disease Act, 2020. It is therefore been informed for general public's interest," the release stated.

Other districts namely: Lalitpur, Tanahun, Kanchanpur, and Bardiya have already issued prohibitory orders requesting people to avoid crowds and mass gatherings.

Nepal on Wednesday marked the first anniversary of its first lockdown which was imposed last year in the Himalayan Nation. On Wednesday alone, the Himalayan Nation recorded a total of 145 new cases of Coronavirus infection which has continued to rise further.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the coronavirus tally of the nation has reached 2,76,389 by Wednesday afternoon. Likewise, the country has currently 1,182 active cases.

In the past 24 hours, altogether 90 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in the country. So far, 2,72,187 people have recovered from infection. Similarly, one person succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 3,020.

Sending out a stern warning to the public, Ministry also has stated that plan to enforce lockdown instantly, and the decision on lockdown will be taken considering the pandemic-spread trend in the country.

Speaking at the regular COVID-19 update organized by Ministry, on Wednesday, Joint-Spokesperson Dr. Samir Adhikari said that decision on lockdown will be taken considering the coronavirus-spread trend.

"The government will take action based on the situation, the pandemic spread trend in the country," Dr. Adhikari said, "If the infection situation worsens, the government will tighten the implementation of public health standards, but if they do not suffice then lockdown might be enforced," he added. (ANI)

