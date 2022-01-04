Sindh [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): 44-year-old Hindu Businessman Sunil Kumar was shot dead by unidentified persons at Anaj Mandi in Sindh Province of Pakistan.

The shooting led to the shutdown of the city. Later, a dharna was held at a local police station demanding immediate arrest of the killers, according to Pakistan's vernacular media reports on January 2.

Also Read | IHU COVID-19 Variant: B.1.640.2, New Coronavirus Variant, Detected in France, 12 People Infected.

The attack on Kumar is yet another example of continuing atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, especially Hindus, Ahmadiyyas and Christians.

In recent years, there has been a surge in attacks on minorities and also their places of worship in Pakistan. The country has been slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of minorities. (ANI)

Also Read | UK Nurse Wakes Up From 28-Day COVID-19 Coma After Being Given Dose of Viagra: Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)