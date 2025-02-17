Gilgit [PoGB], February 17 (ANI): In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), the deteriorating infrastructure and lack of basic services have pushed residents to the brink.

The region's roads, in particularly dire condition, leave locals struggling every day. When it rains, the roads turn into rivers of mud, washing away parts of the path and trapping entire communities. Despite claims of road construction and renovation, locals say that very little is being done beyond paperwork.

Also Read | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Ukraine Won't Take Part in Upcoming US-Russia Talks, Can't Accept Outcome.

Masood Rehman, a local resident, voiced his frustration, "This road is in extremely bad condition. The government claims to have spent billions on construction, but nothing has been done. The situation is still the same as it was when it was in ruins. No one is asking about it. There is no member in sight, and no contractor can be seen here. The work on this 1 km of road has been going on for six months, and it remains in a state of ruin."

The struggle is not limited to poor roads. Residents in PoGB are also facing a severe lack of basic necessities like electricity and water. The non-functional sewerage system compounds the problem, while contaminated water is a critical health risk. Locals are drinking unsafe water, leading to heart attacks and other diseases. Hospitals, already overwhelmed, are unable to provide proper treatment.

Also Read | 'Mission 500': India-US Unveils Key Trade Initiatives After PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Bilateral.

Masood Rehman explained the dire situation, "There is no electricity, no water, and basic necessities are absent. The sewerage system here is also non-functional. These people seem to deliberately keep others in this suffering. The water issue is critical. People are drinking contaminated water, which is causing heart attacks and other diseases. People are admitted to hospitals where there is no proper treatment."

Amidst these hardships, locals feel abandoned by authorities, with no visible solutions to their problems. As conditions continue to deteriorate, protests have intensified, with residents demanding immediate action to address their basic needs and rights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)