Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 21 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will lead an Indian parliamentary delegation to the United Arab Emirates from February 21 to 25, was received at the Abu Dhabi International Airport by the Member of the Federal National Council (FNC) Aysha Mohammed Saeed Al Mullah from Asian Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir also welcomed the speaker and the accompanying delegation from the Parliament of India, in Abu Dhabi, ahead of his historic address.

Indian Embassy in UAE tweeted, "Amb @sunjaysudhir welcomed Hon. @loksabhaspeaker Shri Om Birla, and the accompanying delegation from the Parliament of India, in Abu Dhabi, ahead of his historic address at the @fnc_uae on 22 February. India-UAE friendship going from strength to strength."

This is the first-ever visit under the bilateral exchange of parliamentary delegations from either side, read the official release of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The delegation includes Sushil Kumar Modi, Dr Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan, Dr MK Vishnu Prasad, P Ravindhranath, Shankar Lalwani and Dr Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil, all Members of Parliament and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General, Lok Sabha.

Dr Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, is secretary to the delegation.

During their visit to UAE, the delegation, apart from meeting their host, Saqr Gobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of UAE, will also call on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, added the release.

The delegation will also meet Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.

Om Birla will have the rare honour of addressing the Federal National Council of UAE on February 22. The delegation will visit places of cultural and historical importance in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. (ANI)

