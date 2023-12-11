London [UK], December 11 (ANI): The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) organised a conference in London to address the human rights violations in Balochistan and to provide a platform where impassioned voices could highlight the ongoing human rights issues in Pakistan.

The conference was organised at the Sindhi Centre in London on Sunday.

According to an official statement by the BHRC, the gathering brought together esteemed scholars and representatives from various oppressed regions in Pakistan and Iran.

It helped in "providing a platform for them to illuminate the severe human rights abuses perpetrated by oppressive regimes in these regions," the statement read.

BHRC President Samad Baloch on Sunday emphasised the conference's significance and said that the representatives and activists shared testimonies that highlighted an urgent need for international attention.

"The event served as a critical platform where impassioned voices converged to highlight the pressing human rights issues prevailing in Pakistan and Iran. The powerful testimonies shared by representatives and activists underscored the urgent need for international attention and concerted action to address these ongoing violations," he said.

The discussions further underscored the imperative for increased awareness, advocacy, and collaborative efforts to effect tangible change in protecting the rights and dignity of oppressed communities in these regions, the statement said.

The conference was moderated by an activist, Qambar Malik Baloch, and it also witnessed distinguished speakers, including representatives from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, the Balochistan People's Party, and prominent human rights activists such as Fariba Baloch, Ghulam Raza Hosseinbor, and Jamshaid Amiri.

According to the statement, these speakers shared compelling insights and firsthand accounts, shedding light on the distressing human rights situation in Iran and offering poignant narratives of the challenges faced by oppressed communities.

The other notable figures included Khurshid Ahmed from BHRC, Hatim Baloch of Paank, BNM, Sher Muhammad Bugti of Baloch Republican Party, Faheem Ullah Wazir of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Sardar Amjad Yousaf of UKPNP, Hidayat Bhutto of World Sindhi Congress, artist Hani Barakzai, and Burzine Waghmar of SOAS, University of London.

"All these people eloquently articulated the human rights challenges encountered by oppressed nations in Pakistan," contributing to a deeper understanding of the multifaceted issues at hand. (ANI)

