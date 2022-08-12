London/Islamabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, currently on an official visit to the UK, on Friday said the primary reason for the armed forces to exist today is to ensure that wars do not take place.

Bajwa made the remarks while addressing the passing out parade at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) as the first-ever Pakistani chief guest.

Also Read | China Rattled As Pakistan Under Shehbaz Sharif Govt Moves Closer to US.

The Pakistan Army chief expressed his gratitude for having been granted the unique honour to address the Sovereign's Day Parade at Sandhurst, and considered it proof of “the deep-rooted relationship that exists between Pakistan and the United Kingdom".

Bajwa said the primary reason for armed forces to exist today is to ensure that wars do not take place.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak Way Behind Liz Truss in Race To Become Next UK Prime Minister, Show Survey Results.

"Mankind's destiny, more than ever before, hinges on our collective capacity to come together and take the route of peace and cooperation instead of conflict, communication instead of clash and multilateralism instead of self-preservation," he said.

“In the interest of world peace, we must strive to preserve the vitality, relevance and internal sense of impartiality in multilateral institutions, maintain consensus on the collective defence of global commons and uphold the prestige of international law. In case we fail to do that, I am afraid we may end up destroying the beautiful world that we have,” he cautioned.

Bajwa said as a direct consequence of the onset of the fourth industrial revolution, dual-use technologies and niche capabilities led by artificial intelligence are fundamentally altering the character of future war.

“The battlefield of tomorrow would be characterised by extreme precision, lethality and transparency which would be particularly challenging for military leaders, especially young officers in the battle, both mentally and physically,” he said.

Bajwa also recognised the deep-rooted ties between Pakistan and the UK, expressing the hope that relations between the two countries would reach "historic heights" in the future.

“My presence here today bears testimony to the deep-rooted relationship that exists between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, based on mutual respect and shared values which have been carefully nurtured by both the nations over many decades. Our huge Pakistani diaspora in the UK displays the strength of our historic relationship. I am sure that this relationship will scale greater heights in times to come,” he said.

“Similarly, the bondage between the two Armed Forces is uniquely special as well, forged on the battlefield of great wars and kept alive over the years through extensive regimental affiliations and close professional contact in training and myriad of other military activities,” Bajwa noted.

Quoting the UK Defence Ministry, the Geo News reported that Bajwa represented the Queen at the sovereign's parade for commissioning course 213 (CC213) of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) during a ceremony that attracted military leaders from dozens of countries of the world.

Given the ongoing heatwave, the timing of the ceremony had been moved forward to the day time to avoid cadets fainting after long hours in the scorching sun.

Bajwa was accompanied at the parade by Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Iftikhar Babar.

During his stay in the UK, Bajwa is expected to call on the British military leadership.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)