New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended congratulations to Japan's newly elected first woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. He underscored that the deepening ties between India and Japan are crucial for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

PM Modi said in a post on X, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Also Read | Apple Market Valuation To Hit USD 4 Trillion Amid Robust iPhone 17 Series Sales, Placing It on 2nd Spot Behind NVIDIA.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1980507662715400522

Wishes have started pouring in from world leaders following the election of PM Sanae Takaichi.

Also Read | H-1B Visa Fee: US Clarifies USD 100,000 Application Fee, Exempts Current Holders.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished her success in leading Japan to progress and development. He said on X, "I extend my congratulations to Sanae Takaichi on becoming Prime Minister of Japan and wish her success in leading the country towards further progress and development. Building on the foundations of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, I look forward to working together to deepen UAE-Japan ties and foster growth and prosperity for our nations and peoples."

https://x.com/MohamedBinZayed/status/1980499351660339257

Rebuilding Japan through the cooperation of each generation via relentless work featured prominently in the speech of Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

In her speech to the members of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) who elected her, Takaichi said, "I will keep my promises. We can only rebuild by reuniting every generation and with everybody's participation. Because there are only a few of us, I ask everybody to work; Work like a horse. I myself will cast aside the idea of "work-life balance". I'll work, work, work, work, and work."

She stressed that that in order to "rebuild Japan and LDP", each has to "work tirelessly in area of your expertise. I'll also, work with humility so please provide me your guidance."

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister by parliament on Tuesday, to become the country's first woman leader.

Takaichi avoided a runoff with a victory in a first round of voting in the Lower House, garnering 237 votes against Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda's 149, Kyodo reported.

The official Japanese news agency said that 64-year-old Takaichi won 237 of 465 votes cast in the lower house of Parliament to become the Japan PM.

Among the challenges that the new PM faces is a sluggish economy and uniting the ruling party which has been rocked by scandals and internal conflicts.

On Monday Takaichi, who has been looking for a new political partner, reached a formal agreement with Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, who leads the JIP, also known as Nippon Ishin no Kai. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)