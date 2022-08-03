United Nations, Aug 3 (PTI) The US looks forward to working closely together with India to advance bilateral priorities at the United Nations, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said as she met India's new Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj.

“A pleasure to meet with India's new Permanent Representative to the UN, @RuchiraKamboj, yesterday. Look forward to working closely together to advance US and India priorities here in New York,” Thomas-Greenfield said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Also Read | ‘Yudh Abhyas’: India-US To Hold Military Exercise Near LAC in Uttarakhand Amid Rising Tensions with China.

Kamboj, 58, assumed charge as India's first woman Permanent Representative to the UN here and presented her credentials to Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“I am deeply honoured to assume office as the Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, the more so, in this significant year when we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence,” Kamboj said in a brief statement to PTI.

Also Read | Indian-American Sentenced to 51 Months in Jail By US Court for Cheating Elderly Citizens.

Kamboj hit the ground running as she participated in an informal meeting of the Security Council on Monday, a day before she presented her credentials to the Secretary General.

“I look forward to a productive tenure weaving our national priorities into the multilateral framework over the course of the rest of our tenure in the Security Council and beyond,” she said.

A 1987 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Kamboj was previously Ambassador of India to Bhutan and was in June appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, succeeding Ambassador T S Tirumurti.

She assumes charge as India is half-way through the second year of its two-year term as non-permanent member of the 15-nation UN Security Council.

India's tenure at the Council will end in December this year when the country will also preside as President of the powerful UN organ for the month.

Kamboj joins the group of women Ambassadors at the Council, including US Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and UK Permanent Representative Ambassador Barbara Woodward.

It also includes Norway's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Mona Juul, UAE's Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh.

Ireland's PR Ambassador Geraldine Nason is heading to Washington as her country's envoy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)