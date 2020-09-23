Minsk [Belarus], September 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Wednesday at his inauguration that Belarusians protected the country's peace and sovereignty at the presidential election.

The president said he could not and would not leave behind people who had linked their life to his government's plans for Belarus.

"I cannot, have no right to leave behind the Belarusians who linked their political sympathies, their fate, the future of their children to the government's course," Lukashenko said.

The president said he was feeling proud of Belarusians who stood up for their convictions and called his election a resounding victory for him and for his voters.

According to Lukashenko, Belarus will continue its social welfare policies.

Following the inauguration, representatives of various military service branches of Belarus took an oath of loyalty to the people and the president, swearing they would always be ready to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko, in turn, said while addressing the military that everything would be done to preserve peace in the country.

"Assuming the office of the head of state is, first of all, the greatest honour and huge responsibility before the people of independent Belarus. We take an oath of allegiance to the Motherland in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory," Lukashenko said.

According to the leader, this date should remind Belarusians that loyalty to their homeland and the willingness to give their lives for freedom are in their blood.

"Today Belarus is behind us. And we will do everything to preserve the main thing -- peace in our land, peace, which was paid for with millions of lives of selfless warriors, their mothers, fathers, wives and children," Lukashenko added.

Lukashenko secured his sixth term as the country's leader as a result of the August 9 presidential elections. However, the Belarusian opposition has rejected the outcomes, triggering ongoing nationwide protests. (ANI/Sputnik)

