World News | Lula Launches Public Streaming Platform and Highlights Culture's Role

Sao Paulo [Brazil], June 2 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has highlighted the role of culture as a driver of economic growth, employment and national identity while launching Tela Brasil, the country's first federal public audiovisual streaming platform dedicated exclusively to Brazilian productions, as reported by Brasil 247.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, Lula stressed that cultural activities generate significant economic opportunities and engage a wide range of professionals across industries. He argued that investments in culture contribute not only to economic development but also help strengthen a sense of belonging and national pride among citizens.

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According to Brasil 247, Lula noted that the economic contribution of the cultural sector is often underestimated despite its extensive impact. He pointed out that every audiovisual production, including films and television projects, creates jobs for hundreds of workers and professionals. The Brazilian leader further stated that culture plays a central role in shaping national identity and fostering a deeper connection between citizens and their country.

Tela Brasil has been developed by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the Federal University of Alagoas and operates using Brazilian technology. The initiative aims to broaden public access to domestic audiovisual content through a digital platform featuring films, documentaries, television productions and other nationally produced works.

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Often described by government officials as a "Brazilian Netflix," the platform is expected to provide greater visibility to independent productions that frequently gain recognition at film festivals and specialized exhibitions but struggle to reach wider audiences. Authorities believe the service will strengthen the country's audiovisual industry, expand the circulation of Brazilian content and create new opportunities for independent filmmakers and producers.

The catalogue also features 19 productions that represented Brazil in the Academy Awards race, alongside content for children and young audiences, musicals, historical documentaries and internationally acclaimed titles. The selection reflects Brazil's cultural diversity, highlighting Black and Indigenous cinema, women-directed productions, and works addressing themes such as memory, sustainability, climate justice and Brazilian cultural identity. (ANI)

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